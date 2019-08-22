How to make math more meaningful

We all want the best outcomes when teaching mathematics to students. But how many teachers and parents are passing up golden opportunities to present math principles alongside the real-life pursuits of our kids?

Math is omnipresent — found in video games, participatory sports and even on walks to the park. Seizing on these opportunities to incorporate math has been called personalized learning.

“Personalized learning” is a popular phrase in education. In math, personalized learning is often equated with self-paced, computer-assisted instruction, or with intelligent tutoring systems that adjust based on learner knowledge and actions. These are forms of adaptive learning, defined by Jan Plass as “an approach to the design of a learning system in which each learner is provided with the kind of experience he or she needs at any given time in order to be successful in reaching the intended learning outcomes.”

The Department of Education’s definition of personalized learning includes that “learning activities are meaningful and relevant to learners, driven by their interests, and often self-initiated.” But what does this look like when you are learning mathematics? Can quadratic equations be meaningful, relevant, interest-driven and self-initiated? Research points to some promising strategies to do just this. So here are five ways to personalize math instruction to make learning meaningful and interesting.

• Connect math to learners’ interests. Most people do not use formal math concepts like algebraic equations in their everyday life when they are pursuing interests they are passionate about, such as sports, music or video games. However, the activities in many interest areas have underlying relationships between quantities that can be modeled with math.

For example, in a video game, quantities like health, experience points and loot are all measured and change over time and with different decisions the player makes. Connecting math instruction to students’ out-of-school interests can be beneficial to their interest in and learning of math.

• Connect math to learners’ career aspirations. Many careers, particularly those in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and related fields use a lot of math. The math often appears in very different formats than “school math,” but the day-to-day work in these careers can give meaning to many of the concepts students learn in the high school sequence.

We currently have a project examining the effect of making math-career connections. Prior research suggests that having students focus on the usefulness of math to their lives and goals is beneficial, but perhaps only if students have a legitimate role in making the connection. Career connections are also the cornerstone of career academy models, which are often seen in high schools.

• Connect to math learners’ surroundings and community. It’s a bit of a cliche that “math is everywhere,” but having learners view the world through a mathematical lens may help develop interest in and math literacy.

The walkSTEM initiative is an excellent example of how this can be accomplished. WalkSTEM is a nonprofit organization that supports math walks in schools and neighborhoods. During these walks, learners can see and explore how math appears in art, architecture and natural surroundings in their community. Walks can be designed and led by anyone, such as elementary school students, teachers or educators in informal learning environments. The purpose is to help people appreciate the mathematical nature of the world around them, and to engage in conversations about math that normalize its role in everyday life.

• Connect math to physical movements. Math is sometimes thought of as an abstract, highly structured and objective set of rules and procedures that reveal universal truths. But recent thinking in the field of math education has argued that math was created by humans to suit human needs, and thus is connected to our bodies, our actions, to what we are able to perceive in the world, and to how we perceive it.

This means we can learn things — even abstract things like algebra equations or geometry theorems — through perception and physical action.

Activities that involve using hand gestures to represent mathematical ideas, or using your body to understand concepts like angle relationships or proportions, or manipulating concrete or virtual objects to reason about relationships, can be designed to take advantage of this embodied perspective on learning.

• Engage learners in math problem creation. Learning is most personalized when students are in the driver’s seat — when they can use their knowledge and creativity to write and share their own math problems and scenarios. Learners might be particularly well-qualified to write mathematical scenarios that capture something they are deeply interested in — like how scoring works in Ultimate Frisbee, or how many frames per second are needed to make a Lego stop-motion movie.

Any of these approaches can be implemented in a student-driven way — from having learners come up with their own gestures and actions that capture mathematical ideas to having students design and act as leaders for a math walk.

Candace Walkington is an associate professor in the department of teaching and learning at SMU Dallas. She recently received the Presidential Early Career Award in Science and Engineering from the U.S. Department of Education. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.