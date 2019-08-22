Off-duty Metro Police officer wounded in shootout

An off-duty Metro Police officer and two other people were wounded in a shootout as the officer was trying to diffuse a disturbance late Wednesday in the north valley, authorities said.

The officer was in the area of Sunking Street and Dole Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when he saw a group of people surrounding a person, Capt. Nichole Splinter said.

In an attempt to diffuse the situation, the officer approached the group, Splinter said. Sometime after that, someone pointed a gun at the officer and a shootout ensued, she said.

The wounded officer was expected to recover, Officer Larry Hadfield told KLAS-TV.

Splinter said a number of people got in a vehicle and fled the neighborhood, which is near Decatur Boulevard, north of Gowan Road.

A short time later, the vehicle was found in downtown Las Vegas, near North Fourth Street and Ogden Avenue, where police detained three people, two of whom had been shot, Splinter said. She didn't provide information about their medical condition.