Police: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after pedestrian hit

A Las Vegas man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a pedestrian was struck while crossing Desert Inn Road on Wednesday night, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. near Canyon Lake Drive in the west valley, police said.

The pedestrian, Kenneth Toll, 63, of Las Vegas was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

The driver, Reginald Vertison, 55, remained at the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.