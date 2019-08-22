Trump inspires hateful actions

Adolf Hitler didn’t pull the trigger. Benito Mussolini didn’t pull the trigger. Josef Stalin didn’t pull the trigger. But they all incited the violence that led to all the triggers being pulled.

President Donald Trump incites the violence. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn’t preach hate and violence. The man who shot up Congress members’ baseball practice was an evil scumbag. Regardless of political parties, no one should have access to military-style weapons except law enforcement and the military.

Trump is a racist and narcissist who has divided this country even more than it was. He should be removed from office.