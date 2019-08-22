We have seen the real enemy

President Donald Trump insists on building a wall to separate the southern border from Mexico. His intention is to keep undesirables who want to do harm to the United States on the other side.

After the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, it seems obvious that the primary threat to the country is not migrants trying to cross the border, but homegrown white men who, like Trump, seem to think they are the only ones entitled to be here.

Texas is derived from a word meaning friend or ally, and was meant to describe the native tribes.

Nevada, named by the Spanish, means snowfall.

Montana, named by the Spanish, means mountain.

California was named by the Spanish in the 1500s.

The white man has a history in the United States, from the time of their European feet landing, of murder, pillaging and destruction. Nothing has changed.