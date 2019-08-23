3 suspects face attempted murder charges in shootout that injured Metro officer

A trio of suspects connected to a shootout late Wednesday that wounded an off-duty Metro Police officer and two others are accused of attempted murder, jail and court records show.

The officer, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was in “good spirits” and expected to recover, a Metro official said Thursday.

The same day, police booked Devan Allen, 27, Markquwon Allen, 25, and Johnathan Kentral Pennington, 26, at the Clark County Detention Center on single counts of attempted murder; conspiracy to commit murder; robbery with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery; battery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit battery, jail logs show.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood in the 3800 block of Sunking Street, near Decatur Boulevard, north of Gowan Road, police said.

The officer saw that a group of people had surrounded a person, and decided to diffuse the situation, police said. But at some point, a person pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

A shootout ensued and a group fled in a vehicle, police said. A short time later, the occupied vehicle was found in downtown Las Vegas, near North Fourth Street and Ogden Avenue.

Two of its occupants, who had gunshot wounds, were hospitalized, while a third person was arrested, police said. Information on the extent of the injuries on the wounded pair or on their identities was not released.

Pennington has faced at least 10 previous local criminal cases, which range from resisting police and possession of a firearm by a felon, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. He’s currently being held in three cases.

A search through the court doesn’t show Devan Allen and Markquwon Allen associated with any other cases.

Further details on the shooting are expected early next week.