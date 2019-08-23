Jordan Norwood leads Cimarron-Memorial to win over Boulder City

Cimarron-Memorial senior Jordan Norwood picked up where he left off last season as one of the top running backs in town to lead the Spartans to a big opening night win on the road.

Cimarron beat Boulder City 31-19 behind 241 yards and two touchdowns on Norwood’s 25 carries. Junior DeShawn Griffin also added a score on the ground for the Spartans while junior Tonikos Parks had seven carries for 52 yards.

Cimarron got its passing game to produce too. Junior quarterback Branden Smith had 131 total yards, throwing for two touchdowns.

Jose Carrasco was his favorite target, as he drug in six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. A’Naya Davidson had four receptions, while Ja’Zhon White caught one pass.

