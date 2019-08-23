Virgin Valley shakes off early jitters to seize win at Clark

Virgin Valley couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start Friday night against Clark.

The Chargers returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

“I don’t even know if he got touched,” Virgin Valley coach Matt Wells said of the play. “But we stayed poised and I was happy to see that.”

The Bulldogs didn’t allow the Chargers to do much for the rest of the night and headed back to Mesquite from Las Vegas with a 21-7 victory. The win came despite having to start a sophomore quarterback in Kyler Sudweeks after incumbent Meb Hollingshead went down with an injury in practice this week.

Sudweeks more than held his own, throwing for 117 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions on 9-for-17 passing. Tanner Fielding caught two touchdowns while Cameron Noel had the other score.

Wyatt Delano was the driving force, as the running back racked up 130 yards on 16 carries.

“We just kept playing physical,” Wells said. “We’ve got a lot of things to work on like you always do after the first game, but I was happy that the kids just kept grinding.”

