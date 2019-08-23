Defense delivers Green Valley a victory in California

Green Valley bore down after a rough start and escaped Huntington Beach, Calif., with a win in its season-opener Friday night.

The Gators outlasted the Huntington Beach Oilers 15-8.

“Pretty ugly but we’re going to take it,” Green Valley coach Brian Castro said. “Our inexperience showed at times with this being the first game for a lot of these guys.”

Things couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start, as the Gators saw two straight snaps sail over quarterback Garrett Castro’s head, the second of which gave the Oilers a safety. Huntington Beach augmented the early 2-0 lead with a long touchdown drive.

But Green Valley was resilient from there and relied on a defense led by Zane Maningo, who had two sacks, and Stetler Harms, who had an interception.

Garrett Castro threw two touchdown passes, one to Brady Clayton and another to Colin Rerecich.

“We had a lot of mistakes and a lot of penalties,” Castro said. “But our defense played well.”

