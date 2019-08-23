Evan Olaes has game to remember in Legacy blowout win

For weeks leading up to the season, Legacy coach John Isola implored quarterback Evan Olaes to not hesitate if he sees open field and can take off running from the pocket.

Olaes didn’t hesitate Friday night in Legacy’s 49-7 week 1 victory over Burroughs (Calif.). The junior had 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with 223 yards and two more touchdowns through the air.

“If we’re rolling, that’s who he has to be,” Isola said. “That’s who he was tonight, and that’s what we expect from Evan.”

Donovhan Rose was Olaes’ favorite target as the junior hauled in four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. Also a defensive back, Rose added an interception to his stat line.

It was a relatively quiet night for star junior receiver Aaron Holloway, though he did have one touchdown catch for 70 yards and just missed bringing down another. Junior running back Carlos Miles piled up 107 rushing yards on 14 carries.

