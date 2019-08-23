Las Vegas Sun

August 24, 2019

Currently: 90° — Complete forecast

0

Leon Evans wins Rancho coaching debut

Las Vegas Sun's HSFB Media Day Team Portraits

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Rancho High football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Ruben Vasquez, Raymond Conner, Eric Jordan and Jessie Canizales.

By (contact)

In the last Rancho High football game Leon Evans was part of, the Rams won the 1988 state championship.

Evans, in his first game coaching back at his alma mater, enjoyed another victory tonight, as Rancho beat Western 31-0 to open the season.

“This showed the kids that all of their hard work from February is paying off,” Evans said.

Ray Connor had a pair of touchdown runs for Rancho, which led 19-0 at halftime. Areaun Everett and Cavion Williams also scored for the Rams.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy