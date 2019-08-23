Leon Evans wins Rancho coaching debut

In the last Rancho High football game Leon Evans was part of, the Rams won the 1988 state championship.

Evans, in his first game coaching back at his alma mater, enjoyed another victory tonight, as Rancho beat Western 31-0 to open the season.

“This showed the kids that all of their hard work from February is paying off,” Evans said.

Ray Connor had a pair of touchdown runs for Rancho, which led 19-0 at halftime. Areaun Everett and Cavion Williams also scored for the Rams.

