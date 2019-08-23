Respect each others’ views

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 | 2 a.m.
On Aug. 3, my letter “Trump mentally unfit for office” was published by the Sun. Shortly thereafter, an individual sent me an unsigned postcard with no return address. The card displayed a stick-on picture of President Donald Trump and the American flag with a handwritten declaration that Trump was the greatest president in the history of America.
I have no problem with that person’s beliefs. The card also mentioned God three times, the strangest being that “God gave us Trump.” Now here is a topic open for debate. What God permits adultery? What God permits the separation of child from his or her mother? What God approves of constant lying?
I hope the writer’s God is not Vladimir Putin, the man who helped Trump win the Oval Office. Trump may be recognized by many as their president but I do not recognize him as mine, and my views should be respected as I must respect opposing views.
I suggest the writer of the postcard send letters to newspapers with his or her views for all to read, rather than just to me.