Sanders doesn’t incite violence

In the Aug. 10 letter “Trump didn’t pull the trigger” the writer criticized Democrats for condemning President Donald Trump for his incendiary racist rhetoric in the wake of recent mass shootings, and suggested that because a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders shot Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., that Sanders could have been blamed for the said shooting.

Does the writer, who apparently believes in blind partisanship, understand false equivalencies and the fact that no one accused Trump of pulling a trigger in the mass shootings? More importantly, can the writer cite one incendiary remark made by Sanders that contributed to the shooting of any member of Congress?

Compare this with Trump, who in describing the Charlottesville, Va., white nationalist incident, said there were “very fine people” on both sides; laughed at a rally when his supporters suggested that immigrants should be shot and responded that such conduct only occurs on the Florida Panhandle; and told four Congresswomen of color that they should return to their native homelands.

This letter reveals the danger of blind partisanship and the fact that like Trump, his supporters continue to spout false equivalencies and many other lies. Americans must abandon this type of blind partisanship for the sake of this great nation.