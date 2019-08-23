Shadow Ridge loses stunner in Utah

Shadow Ridge played perhaps the game of the night in Utah. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, they came out on the wrong end.

Shadow Ridge scored to take the lead with 1:20 remaining in the game, only to see Snow Canyon (Utah) complete a 60-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing play to stun the Mustangs, 31-27.

Shadow Ridge battled back from two first-half turnovers and a 10-point halftime deficit. The Mustangs came out strong in the third quarter with a pair of scores to take the lead, then surrendered a deep touchdown pass to lose the lead.

The Mustangs didn’t hang their heads but instead grabbed the lead one more time before eventually falling.

“Obviously it’s disappointing when you lose a game like that,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said. “There was a lot to build on. Our kids battled.”

