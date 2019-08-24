America has a big problem

We are so blessed to have such a big man in the Oval Office. We know he has the biggest and best brain; he told us so.

We have never had a president tell us so many lies in such a short period of time (12,000 or more at last count). We have been advised that we now have the biggest deficit for a non-wartime economy. We have the biggest list of acting heads of government offices along with the biggest list of unfilled positions.

We were given the biggest tax cut for the smallest number of rich people, and that has led to the lowest unemployment rate for the neediest people who are working two jobs to make ends meet. We have seen the biggest increase in global climate change.

We have a presidential adviser whose big goal is keeping people with skin that isn't white out of this country. At one time, America had the biggest heart; now we have the biggest bigot.

Our best hope is to have the biggest voter turnout to return America to pre-2016.