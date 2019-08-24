Don’t accept risk with no reward

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Being active in protecting our environment has become a necessity in my life, as it should be for all Nevadans.
For instance, when it comes to the proposed nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain, experts have analyzed potential active faults within 60 miles of the site.
We would not benefit from nuclear power generated in other states, so why should we have to bear the burden of environmental damage and health risks of storing nuclear waste?