Everyone needs good health care

I didn’t envision my twenties being spent working with doctors to treat an incurable disease. But polycystic kidney disease has been passed down through several generations of my family, including my mother and myself. Throughout the process of learning about this disease and identifying the right treatment plan, I am thankful to have excellent health insurance coverage that has connected me with some of the best doctors while ensuring I don’t have to pay exorbitant costs out of my own pocket.

When you are young, the disease is manageable through prescription medications that help your kidneys function. But as you get older, more substantial health care — and ultimately a kidney transplant — is often necessary. I now regularly meet with specialists, visit my doctor for checkups and take daily medications to keep my kidneys functioning. While this may sound expensive, my health plan allows me to get this coverage that I need to stay healthy without the stress of medical bills weighing me down.

We all use the health care system differently. Some of us are lucky enough to visit the doctor’s office for a checkup just once a year. Others visit once a week. But we all need reliable, affordable coverage that will be there regardless of how often we use it. As political conversations on health care issues continue, it’s important for everyone to recognize the diversity of health conditions that the American health care community is able to serve.