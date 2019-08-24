Las Vegas police ID off-duty officer involved in shootout

Metro Police today identified an off-duty officer who was wounded in a shootout late Wednesday, which also injured two suspects in a north valley neighborhood.

Detective Austin Bone, who is assigned to a substation that patrols the Strip, was said to be in “good spirits” and is expected to recover, a Metro official said.

Bone, 33, was hired in September 2009, and was placed on routine administrative leave while the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Two of three suspects arrested in downtown Las Vegas shortly after the shooting also suffered gunshot wounds, police said. According to court and jail records, three men were booked at the Clark County Detention Center on multiple counts, including attempted murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Sunking Street, near Decatur Boulevard, north of Gowan Road, police said.

Bone, who was not on duty, pulled up to the neighborhood and saw that a person was surrounded by a group of people, police said. After he approached the group to diffuse the disturbance, a suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

A shootout ensued, and at least three of the suspects fled in a vehicle, police said. Officers spotted the occupied vehicle shortly after near North Fourth Street and Ogden Avenue.

Two of its occupants were hospitalized while a third was arrested at the scene, police said.

Police did not describe how badly the two suspects were injured.

Devan Allen, 27, Markquwon Allen, 25, and Johnathan Kentral Pennington, 26, are facing single counts of attempted murder; conspiracy to commit murder; robbery with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery; battery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit battery, jail logs show.

Metro is set to provide additional details early next week.