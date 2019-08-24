Motorcyclist dies in central Las Vegas valley crash

A 27-year-old Las Vegas motorcyclist died Friday night when he slammed into a car on a central valley road, according to Metro Police.

About 9:30 p.m., a 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle was buzzing at high speeds south on Martin Luther King Boulevard when it hit a 2006 Toyota Scion TC, which was heading west across the intersection at Wheeler Peak Drive, police said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and died at the scene, police said. The 53-year-old Las Vegas motorist suffered minor injuries.

The investigation was ongoing, police said. This was the 67th traffic fatality on Metro-patrolled roads this year.