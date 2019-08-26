2nd Amendment is now outdated

The Constitution went into effect 230 years ago. The Second Amendment was appropriate for that time in history. It no longer is.

We have a right to own a gun and protect ourselves. But high-capacity magazines and military-style weapons are to be used only in war. This makes such a difference that the Second Amendment should be revised to be made appropriate for the protection of all Americans.

A buyback program would be great, but we need more. A prison sentence is reasonable for all who do not turn their weapons in.