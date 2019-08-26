2nd Amendment is now outdated

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 | 2 a.m.
View more of the Sun's opinion section
The Constitution went into effect 230 years ago. The Second Amendment was appropriate for that time in history. It no longer is.
We have a right to own a gun and protect ourselves. But high-capacity magazines and military-style weapons are to be used only in war. This makes such a difference that the Second Amendment should be revised to be made appropriate for the protection of all Americans.
A buyback program would be great, but we need more. A prison sentence is reasonable for all who do not turn their weapons in.