Baby ingested meth during morning meal, police say

The methamphetamine users would recycle the drug they’d smoke with “bongs” by pouring the contaminated water into plastic bottles to let it evaporate and be able light up the residue again and again.

It wasn’t clear if the water mistakenly made it into the 11-month-old boy’s sippy cup or oatmeal on Aug. 2, but it certainly got into the infant’s bloodstream when Robert Sorola, his mother’s boyfriend, fed him that morning, according to Metro Police.

Sorola, 31, and his girlfriend Crystal Girardot, 35, remained at the Clark County Detention Center Monday on child-abuse-related counts. An arrest affidavit released Monday outlines how the mixup landed the couple in jail.

Officers and medics responded about 6:45 a.m. to a housing complex at 1750 Marion Drive, near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Metro logs show.

The child began to convulse while he was being fed, police said. Girardot called 911 saying that her son had ingested water contaminated by meth.

Sorola emphasized that he thought the water in the two bottles he used that morning was clean and that he’d been careful to hear for the seals to break, police said. Either way, the boy, who was unresponsive when he was rushed to University Medical Center, tested positive for methamphetamine. Updated information on his medical condition wasn't provided.

Two roommates and a second child also lived at the home, police said. One of the roommates, who said she, her boyfriend, Sorola and Girardot consumed meth, told investigators that their place was frequented by other drug users.

The woman said that Girardot often smoked meth while the infant was in the same room, police said.

This was the sixth alleged child neglect probe against the child’s immediate family members or persons in the household dating back to 2003, according to a Clark County disclosure form. In either case, it wasn't clear who the allegations were leveled against.

Girardot and Sorola, who’ve been together for 12 years, are being held on counts of child abuse and neglect, and using a controlled substance in front of a child.