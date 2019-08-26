Clark County School District files for injunction to stop teacher strike

Citing the need to “maintain predictability” for students, the Clark County School District filed a request for an injunction Monday to halt a potential teacher strike that could take place Sept. 10 if ongoing negotiations with the largest area teachers union fail.

The Clark County Education Association stalled strike preparations Friday, after having initially set that day as the deadline for reaching a favorable agreement to avoid a strike. Nonetheless, a strike remains on the table if the district does not budge on several key points of contention, union leaders said Monday.

If granted, an injunction would temporarily block CCEA from striking, potentially allowing the district and the union more time to negotiate. In Monday’s statement, the district said the union has not agreed to mediation, forcing CCSD to seek legal action.

CCEA disputed that charge in a separate statement. The union described the injunction as an attempt to stop a strike through court and vowed to challenge state law that bars public sector employees from striking, “up to the Nevada Supreme Court” if necessary.

The district has offered teachers a deal that meets some of their demands: A 3% pay increase, a 2% step increase and a 4% increase in health insurance contributions. But union officials also want the district to honor a 2016 agreement that would give all teachers who completed three years of professional development a $5,400 salary advancement.

Approximately 2,400 teachers took advantage of that offer from the district, union officials say, having gone through professional development training in the last three years. Some teachers say they even paid for and earned additional degrees, only to be told they wouldn’t reap the promised financial benefits. Superintendent Jesus Jara says the district lacks the funds for advancements based on professional development and that the district has already offered “above and beyond” the contents of past agreements.

In Monday’s statement, district officials emphasized CCSD’s limited funds and existing $17 million budget shortfall for the 2019-2020 school year. Nonetheless, officials are reviewing the entire budget in search of additional financial resources to reach a compromise.

"We want to avert a strike by any means,” Jara said.

It is unclear how many teachers would strike; there are approximately 11,000 teachers in the CCEA out of 18,778 in the district, as of last October.

With classes in full swing, Jara sent a message to parents Monday doubling down on the district’s promise to keep schools open in the event of a strike and to maintain a sense of normalcy as much as possible.

The district hopes to beef up its substitute teacher pool and is waiving fingerprinting fees for any new substitutes. It currently has 4,066 substitute teachers and 500 applications “somewhere in the approval process,” a spokesperson said Friday.

State leaders are urging CCSD and CCEA to reach an agreement to avoid a strike that they say would harm the economy and schools. At a press conference Friday, Gov. Steve Sisolak he was “really angry at the situation that we’re facing” and stressed that he allocated the district the money it requested during the 2019 legislative session.

Jara echoed some of those sentiments Monday, saying an injunction would protect the district’s “320,000 precious assets” — referring to students — and the community at large.

“It’s not the move we wanted, but in the interest of the families we serve, we had no other possible choice,” Jara said.