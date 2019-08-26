Doing nothing enables shooters

In response to the New York Times article “Gun control groups, having given up on Trump, look to 2020,” that was published Aug. 7 in the Sun:

In 1867, British philosopher and political theorist John Stuart Mill said: “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.”

Past episodes of mass shootings have occurred in many parts of the country with nothing being done by political leaders to protect the public and curb the carnage. “Thoughts and prayers” do not seem to work except to give spiritual comfort for some.

It is frightening to think that these tragedies are becoming the norm. Gun violence is an existential threat to our civilized society; when are we going to do something about it?