Trump’s gag rule hurts patients

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., has reintroduced a progressive piece of legislation that pushes Nevada to the front of the fight for LGBT rights in the U.S. and around the globe. This is a promising step forward under the regressive Trump administration, which is not only failing to protect the rights of vulnerable people but is actively discriminating against them by choosing dogma over fundamental human rights.

In 2017, President Donald Trump reinstated and expanded the Global Gag Rule. The policy withholds U.S. funding to international organizations that provide information, referrals, or services for safe and legal abortion, even with their own non-U.S. funds. Doctors are being forced to deny patients access to comprehensive reproductive health care or risk losing U.S. support. As a result, LGBT populations are being disproportionately affected, with devastating consequences.

The Global Gag Rule prevents fair access to accurate sex education, family planning, HIV testing and counseling, and only serves to increase the stigma surrounding the LGBT community. It also increases the number of unsafe abortions being performed, defeating its supposed purpose of protecting life in global health assistance. About 31,000 women die every year from unsafe abortion as a result of this harmful policy.

Nevadans are making efforts to ensure that all people have access to comprehensive reproductive health care, without discrimination. Thatâ€™s why #Fight4HER Nevada is working to build a grassroots movement to elect champions of reproductive rights to office.