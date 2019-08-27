Earth counts on us to beat GOP

The Trump administration has gutted the landmark Endangered Species Act. This vital legislation has saved countless species of animals and plants from extinction.

The Department of Interior is severely limiting protections for threatened species, disregarding the impact of climate change on wildlife, curtailing the review process for land use, and summarily rejecting science.

Yet again, the top priority of President Donald Trump and other Republicans is fattening their own bank accounts and those of their rich benefactors in the fossil fuel, lumber, ranching and mining industries. It does not matter to them if these industries destroy the lives and habitats of wildlife. If they permanently demolish carbon-neutralizing forests for commercial exploitation, so be it.

If these industries take shortcuts by dumping waste and poisons in our water, air and soil instead of safely disposing of them, it saves them money. Itâ€™s all about their bottom line.

As Republicans continue their assault on the health and sustainability of our precious Earth and its nonwealthy inhabitants, it is imperative that we defeat them in 2020 and beyond. They are profoundly corrupt.