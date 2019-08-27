Our reaction to the creep of white supremacy must be swift, decisive

August 9: The FBI announces it arrested a Las Vegas man for allegedly plotting to firebomb a synagogue, an Anti-Defamation League office or an unidentified LGBTQ bar in the city. Authorities say the man engaged in encrypted online chats with white supremacists, quoting Adolf Hitler.

August 10: Metro Police arrest two men in their 20s for allegedly walking through a Strip nightclub yelling “white privilege, white power, we are white supremacists,” and threatening to “shoot up the place.”

August 21: A newly unsealed indictment reveals charges against 23 people tied to a white supremacist prison gang in Nevada. The indictment includes more than 150 counts of violations, including murder and robbery.

The events of these past two weeks point to a disturbing truth. The toxic roots of a nationwide resurgence of white supremacy have spread into Southern Nevada.

Racial hatred is nothing new here, but the quick succession of recent events and the alarming nature of those incidents were shocking. Neo-Nazis are among us, and they’re feeling emboldened enough to plan acts of widespread violence and make threats at very public places.

This hatred has no place in Las Vegas or anywhere else. It’s a source of intense shame that white nationalism has bubbled out of the shadows in the past several years, fueled by hateful rhetoric among extremist politicians and media figures.

But Las Vegans don’t have to sit back and watch the problem spread. We can shove white supremacists back into holes where they belong by speaking out against racism anywhere we encounter it, by supporting organizations like the ADL that battle racist groups, and by backing political leaders who fight discrimination.

Another critical step is to report any threats of violence against minorities and notify authorities about anyone who promotes white nationalist groups or causes.

Meanwhile, it’s imperative for authorities to redouble efforts to identify and investigate members of white nationalist organizations. Those who have violated the law should be brought to justice, and the rest should be placed on watch lists.

The man allegedly plotting to blow up a synagogue, for instance, reportedly had connections to a neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen Division, which has operated in Las Vegas and elsewhere in recent years. The indictment against the man, Conor Climo, says the following about the group:

“AWD utilizes a ‘leaderless resistance’ strategy in which small independent groups, or individuals called ‘lone wolves,’ try to achieve a common goal of challenging the established laws, social order and government via terrorism and other violent acts. AWD encourages attacks on the federal government, including critical infrastructure, minorities, homosexuals and Jews. AWD works to recruit like-minded members to the organization, train them in military tactics, hand-to-hand combat, bomb making and other techniques in preparation for an ‘ultimate and uncompromising victory’ in a race war.”

This is what’s at stake as white supremacy gathers strength. And keep in mind, Atomwaffen Division is a relatively small group that peaked at about 80 members last year.

As we learned this month in Las Vegas, our community is at great risk from these organizations and their followers. For the safety of everyone in our community, it’s up to all of us to break them up, punish lawbreakers associated with them and keep the cancer of white supremacy from spreading.