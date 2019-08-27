Thankful to live in Las Vegas

I lift my glass in appreciation to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman for her moving column Aug. 13, “With all that Las Vegas has to offer, life is truly beautiful.” She relates how in 1964, she and her husband, Oscar, moved to Las Vegas and then surveyed the enormous growth of our fabled city.

I couldn’t agree with her more. In 2017, I escaped from Los Angeles and purchased a beautiful condo at the high-rise Panorama Towers. Like the mayor, I’m thrilled with the soon-to-be-finished Allegiant Stadium, the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and the Smith Center for the Performing Arts, among other fine venues.

Long live Mayor Goodman, a wonderful booster of our beautiful and cutting-edge city!