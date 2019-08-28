FBI searches Detroit-area home of UAW president

DETROIT — Federal agents are searching the suburban Detroit home of the president of the United Auto Workers, apparently another step in an investigation of union corruption.

FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider confirmed the search of a home in Canton Township on Wednesday but declined further comment. TV stations posted photos and video of agents outside Gary Jones' home.

Agents also searched the Corona, California, home of former UAW President Dennis Williams and the union's northern Michigan retreat. A UAW spokesman had no immediate comment.

Eight people have pleaded guilty in an investigation of union officials and Fiat Chrysler executives enriching themselves with money from a job training center in Detroit. But the probe appeared to widen two weeks ago when a former union official was chargedwith accepting kickbacks from union vendors.