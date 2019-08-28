Las Vegas motorist dies from injuries weeks after crash

A 67-year-old motorist died this week from injuries suffered when he hit a car head-on in a northeast valley intersection earlier this month, Metro Police said today.

Michael Loughlin was injured about 11:40 a.m. Aug. 1 at Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards, police said.

Heading north on Nellis in his 2017 Honda Accord, Loughlin ran through a “solid” red light and smashed against the front of a 2009 Nissan Altima, which was heading west on Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

Both drivers were rushed to University Medical Center, police said. Metro didn't indicate when the motorist died.

Impairment was not suspected, police said. Medical information on the other injured motorist was not immediately available.

Metro’s traffic team that investigates road fatalities and crashes that leave life-threatening injuries was not summoned the day of the crash, police said.