Police searching for missing woman

Metro Police say they are searching for a woman who went missing on Friday.

Sharon Harrell, 53, was last seen near Durango Drive and Oakey Boulevard, police said.

Harrell is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 122 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Harrell's whereabouts is asked to call Metro at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111 after business hours.