Police suspect fatal shooting was drug related

Related Story Police search for suspect after woman shot dead in downtown LV apartment

Detectives suspect a slaying Tuesday at a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex was drug related, according to Metro Police.

A woman in her mid-50s was shot multiple times through a screen door about 2 p.m. at the complex in the 1400 block of South Casino Center, north of Charleston Boulevard, police said. The Clark County Coroner's Office has not yet released her name.

Police said the shooter fled, and no arrests have been announced.

Police did not say why they thought the shooting was related to drugs, but Lt. Ray Spencer described the slaying as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.