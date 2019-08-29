Cherish public land in Nevada

I’d like to join the veterans speaking out against the Air Force’s attempt to take over about a million acres of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge. I visit the refuge often for camping, off-roading and star gazing, and I don’t want the public to lose this special place that provides serenity and peace for veterans like me.

Just last winter, I went out to the refuge to enjoy the Geminids meteor shower. It had been years since I’d been able to get a good glimpse of the night sky. There’s less light pollution out there, so it’s possible to see so much more.

I like to explore and learn more about desert life to understand my surroundings, to discover the hidden treasures the desert has to offer. One of those many treasures that I’m looking forward to doing is an overnight campout at Hidden Cabin Forest, land that would be taken over by the Air Force if it gets the expansion it’s asking Congress for.

This is public land. We all have a right to use it. Losing this accessibility would not only affect my quality of life but the desert environment throughout this area.

Instead of bombing it, let’s preserve this land for the next generation.