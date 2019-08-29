Curtain Up: Cirque teams with Disney, Blue Man Group on ice, ‘Potted Potter’ continues and more

Cyndee Dodd

Cirque du Soleil and Disney announced this week that tickets are on sale for the new show coming to the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, collaboration between Cirque, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering. It will open for previews on March 20 with an official premiere set for April 17 at Disney Springs. “We have joined forces … to create a show that combines Disney animation and heart with the unique artistry and theatrical sensibility of Cirque du Soleil,” said Cirque du Soleil President and CEO Daniel Lamarre in a statement. “We are honored to be the first company trusted to work and create around these classic Disney characters in this unique way.’’ The two organizations first collaborated on “La Nouba” in 1998. Find those tickets (remember, this show is in Florida!) at cirquedusoleil.com.

Those guys really can do it all. The Blue Man Group served as honorary referees during the Coast X Coast charity hockey game at City National Arena on August 24, causing some mid-game havoc by throwing the real referees in the penalty box while teams of first responders battled it out on the ice. The game was part of the 2019 Ride for the Fallen, a cross-country motorcycle ride which began in Los Angeles on August 23 and wraps up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on September 7, an event designed to honor fallen Special Operations members.

“Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience” celebrated its 100th performance at the Windows Showroom at Bally’s Las Vegas on August 23 and announced the family-friendly parody of the blockbuster book and movie franchise will continue through January 5. Created by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show debuted in Las Vegas on June 4. It currently stars English actors Joseph Maudsley and James Percy and runs at 8 p.m. Friday through Wednesday with additional 2 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday.

Performers from the STRAT’s “Celestia” production popped up on last night’s “America’s Got Talent” results show, which makes perfect sense considering three acts in the circus-esque variety show (Deadly Games, Sergey & Sasha and Sandou Trio Russian Bar) are “AGT” alums. Seven acts on this season’s competition moved on to the semifinals and the chance to win $1 million and headline a show at Paris Las Vegas.

More local showstoppers got some TV time recently: The hosts of E! News show “Daily Pop” Zuri Hall and Justin Sylvester learned the art of burlesque on-air thanks to a lovely lesson from Whitney and Brianna from “X Burlesque” at the Flamingo. Pink boas and self-spanking were involved.

One of the most treasured annual charitable shows has a new home for 2019. Former “Jersey Boys” performer Jeff Leibow’s ninth annual NF Hope Concert benefitting the Neurofibromatosis Network is set for October 6 at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Since its inaugural production in 2011, NF Hope has raised more than $750,000 for Neurofibromatosis research and advocacy and grown to three cities: Las Vegas, New York and Chicago. This year’s all-star lineup includes Chadwick Johnson, Ashley Fuller, Heidi Webster and Jimmy Kilduff, along with Jeff and Melody Leibow. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased at thesmithcenter.com.

Nevada Ballet Theatre has announced upcoming Zappos Theater resident Shania Twain will be honored as Woman of the Year at the annual Black & White Ball on January 25 at Caesars Palace. Twain opens her new “Let’s Go!” residency at Planet Hollywood on December 6.