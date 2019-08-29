Missing woman’s vehicle found with unidentified body inside

A vehicle belonging to a woman reported missing last week was discovered Wednesday evening with an unidentified body inside of it, according to Metro Police.

The vehicle, registered to 53-year-old Sharon Harrell, was found shortly after 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Twain Avenue, police said.

The body inside the vehicle could not be positively identified at the scene, police said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the person and determine the cause of death, police said.

Harrell was last seen Friday near Durango Drive and Oakey Boulevard, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that they could not provide any additional information.