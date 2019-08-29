Victim shot dead while fleeing armed robber in north valley

Grainy video released Thursday by Metro Police purportedly shows a robbery from 10 days earlier that turned deadly when the killer shot a fleeing victim.

Police hope the footage can help identify the robber who killed Steven Albert Colburn on Aug. 19 in a north valley neighborhood.

A photo of the victim also was shared.

The shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Thom Boulevard, near Elkhorn Road and Decatur Boulevard, police said.

Colburn and a woman were sitting in a car parked on the street when a gunman approached them demanding that they get out and hand over their belongings, police said.

Outside the car, and for an unknown reason, Colburn took off running, police said. The suspect chased the victim and shot him.

Colburn was struck several times and collapsed in the parking lot of a nearby business, police said. He died at University Medical Center.

Police only described the suspect as a thin black man between ages 25 and 35.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.