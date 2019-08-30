Detention camps are beneath us

It was wrong for President Donald Trump to ask Israel to disallow two U.S. congresswomen from visiting the country, and equally wrong for Israel to comply.

But where was the prolonged hue and cry from elected officials and the media when members of Congress were prevented from entering, filming and investigating the Customs and Border Protection detention camps on U.S. soil?

If this power play by the Trump administration had been on every media show, replete with “experts” in constitutional law and the rules of Congress and its powers for days on end, we might have had a better outcome for tens of thousands of immigrants and asylum seekers.

Can people not see the parallels between both of these attacks on democracy?