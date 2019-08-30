Store waste in a stable mountain

While on the East Coast during our annual family trip, I did a little research about the stability of the East Coast mountain ranges and found that they have been stable for millions of years.

It makes sense to build a permanent nuclear waste facility in the east. At Yucca Mountain, there are fissures with water flowing through them. A nuclear accident could permanently damage our water supply.

Yucca Mountain is considered to be at high risk for a tremor measuring over 7.1 magnitude, while the East Coast has no history of even minor earthquakes.

Scientists should make the decision on a permanent location for nuclear waste.