Teacher of the Year exemplifies the commitment that our children need

Nevada Teacher of the Year With Hudson’s selection as Nevada Teacher of the Year, she will attend a professional development event in Washington, D.C., with other state honorees. She also will represent Nevada in the National Teacher of the Year competition. In Nevada, other finalists for the annual award were: • Jeanine Roser, world history and AP government teacher at West Career and Technical Academy • Kathy Durham, American history teacher at West Wendover High School in Elko County • Nicolas Jacques, middle school band teacher at Carson Middle School in Carson City • Patricia Martin: AP government and U.S. government teacher at Pahrump Valley High School

Gail Hudson cried tears of joy and gratitude this week when she was named Nevada Teacher of the Year. But to her and her many dedicated colleagues, here's a loud and proud message: That gratitude flows both ways.

Hudson, a fifth-grade teacher at John R. Hummel Elementary School, represents the best and brightest in our community’s teaching corps.

An immigrant from Belize, she came to the United States 45 years ago to find the best education she could receive. She was inspired by an eighth-grade teacher who told her she should go to college.

For 32 years and counting as a teacher, it’s been her turn to inspire students.

“They know that I am here for them every single day,” she said in accepting the award. “I wake up to come to them, and I want them to wake up and come to me. It is my duty to continue to serve children over and over again, because they deserve the best educator possible.”

But her commitment to education extends well beyond the classroom. She has played key roles in implementing Hummel Elementary’s school improvement plan, staff development days and test coordination. She also serves as Hummel’s Title I coordinator, giving her a key role in maintaining and utilizing federal funding aimed at schools with a high percentage of students in poverty.

“Mrs. Hudson is a master teacher who comes to work every day with in-depth training, a deep knowledge base and awesome teaching skills,” Hummel Elementary Principal Erica Etienne said. “Imagine that teacher teaching your child every day.”

Many, many parents in the Clark County School District don’t have to imagine such a situation — they’re already living it.

Although Hudson got the spotlight this year, there are teachers throughout the district who share her passion and commitment to bettering the lives of their students and making our community a better place.

They deserve our appreciation. Teaching is a challenging job under any circumstances, but that’s especially the case in CCSD this year. Not only did the district begin the school year with a whopping 750 vacant teacher positions, but there’s uncertainty about whether members of the Clark County Education Association will strike over contractual issues.

A tentative agreement announced Wednesday between the district and union appears to have headed off the strike, thank goodness.

But here’s to educators like Hudson and her dedicated colleagues for keeping their focus exactly where it belongs — on our children — amid the turmoil. With their professionalism, grace and commitment, they’re a blessing for our community and for the state of Nevada.