Wisconsin man hits $1.3 million jackpot at Flamingo

A Wisconsin man kicked off his Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas in a big way Thursday night.

Anthony Klosowski of South Milwaukee hit the Let It Ride progressive jackpot at the Flamingo Bird Bar, winning just over $1.3 million, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Klosowski said he is a longtime fan of the game, which he plays every time he visits Las Vegas, according to the release.

He said his wife, who was at his side for his big win, was his good luck charm. “Don’t give up,” Klosowski said when asked his advice for other players.

Klosowski’s win marked the eighth time in the past nine months a gambler has won at least $1 million while playing table games at Caesars properties in Nevada.