This nation can cover everyone

Medicare for all is not government-provided health care.

There are basically two types of Medicare. The first is traditional Medicare. You go to your doctor, who submits a bill to Medicare and gets paid. Most people also purchase a supplemental plan to cover deductibles and other expenses. They may also purchase “Part D” coverage to help pay for drugs. Medicare is paid for by payroll taxes on employees and employers.

Then there is Medicare Advantage, provided by various insurers. The government is not involved but pays the insurance company based on a complicated formula. The catch is that most plans are HMOs, (some are PPOs), where you must choose a primary doctor from a list provided and then get a referral to go to a specialist in a network or for tests.

Medicare for all, as Medicare is currently constituted, is a good idea. The problems arise with transitioning there and paying for the program. I suggest a gradual lowering of the eligibility age. This would allow the medical industry and insurance companies to gradually add personnel to cover the increased number of beneficiaries.

To pay for this, I propose a gradual increase in the corporate income tax. Employers would eventually obtain huge savings from not having to provide medical insurance.

In just 10 years, virtually everyone could be covered.