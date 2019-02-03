Trump’s deals are one-sided

Clarifying President Donald Trump's deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program via a cash allegory:

1. Trump takes $1,000 from you (DACA) and demands another $1,000 for an unrelated project (the Wall). The total amount taken is $2,000.

2. You refuse the deal and demand your full $2,000 back (DACA minus the Wall).

3. Trump counters: If you give him the $1,000 for the wall, he will give back the $1,000 he has already taken (DACA). But after three years, he will take it back. Total return to Trump: $2,000 and counting.

Conclusions: Trump has the Wall and eliminates DACA.

You have zip.