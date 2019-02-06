Three keys for UNLV basketball at Boise State

UNLV basketball needs a win. Back-to-back-to-back losses by 17 points have dropped the Rebels to 5-4 in the Mountain West, and if things don’t turn around soon, the season could tailspin out of control.

Can the Rebels turn things around at Boise State today (8 p.m., ESPNU)? Three keys to watch:

Start fast

Or, just don’t start slow. Ice-cold starts have been killing the Rebels all season, and Menzies said he’s making it a priority to figure it out. If UNLV gets through the first four minutes or so without digging a big hole, consider that a step in the right direction.

Positionless

Boise State has been on the forefront of the offensive revolution under coach Leon Rice, and that’s still true this season. The Broncos aren’t shooting as many 3’s as they have in the past (or making them at as high a rate), but they are the epitome of “positionless basketball.” Boise plays four guards at a time, but they all check in between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-8, giving them tremendous versatility on both ends of the floor.

UNLV will have to construct a specific game plan for this matchup and make sure everyone knows their defensive assignments. Otherwise, Boise will exploit mismatches and bury the Rebels with a bunch of easy baskets.

Stop fouling

UNLV has gotten careless on the defensive end during its current three-game losing streak, committing a ton of fouls and giving opponents a big advantage from the free-throw line. Over the last 120 minutes, opponents have taken 84 free throws to the Rebels’ 55.

A more disciplined approach on the defensive end will be crucial against Boise State. The Broncos are not a team that gets to the free-throw line a ton — just 19.2 percent of their points come via free throws, which ranks 159th in the nation — so if UNLV can hold them under 16 attempts, that would be a good sign.

