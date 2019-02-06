Trump team is out of touch

It would be wonderful if Democrats and Republicans could put their egos and chest pounding aside and come to an agreement for the sake of people other than themselves.

It would have been a nice gesture if they had given up their salaries during the recent partial government shudown. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could go without pay, probably for an indefinite time, and not be affected.

The words of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross seem to prove that. He said he didn’t understand why workers were using food banks when they weren’t being paid, rather than just taking out a loan from a bank or credit union.

His words show just how disconnected the Trump administration is from the reality of paycheck-to-paycheck working-class Americans.