Nevada Highway Patrol ‘strictly enforcing’ new speed limit

ELKO — Nevada authorities don't want a recent increase in speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph on additional sections of Interstate 80 to translate to less safety by motorists.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that the Nevada Highway Patrol announced the agency "will be strictly enforcing the 80 miles per hour speed limit."

In the upcoming days, weeks and months, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will focus greater attention on the enforcement of speed limits, vehicles not utilizing headlights when required, and drivers and passengers who fail to wear seatbelts.

The highway patrol also advises that the use of headlights during daylight hours can improve visibility and reduce the chances of being in a traffic crash.

Headlight use is required by law at all times on certain Nevada highways, such as sections of U.S. 93.