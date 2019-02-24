Abrams hire is a backward move

President Donald Trump recently appointed Elliot Abrams to serve as his administration’s point man on Venezuela. This is a disaster.

Abrams is the architect of some of the most damning American policy initiatives ever in Central and South America. He has never known a coup he didn’t like, and he has been directly accused of covering up evidence of massacres by U.S.-trained troops in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras. He was convicted of lying to Congress over the Iran-Contra scandal and yet the GOP has no problem hiring him or trusting him not to lie this time around.

If America is ever going to emerge from the shadows of its past behavior in Central and South America, there is no better place to start than by loudly and clearly denouncing people like Elliot Abrams and the violence, bloodshed and untruthful views they represent.