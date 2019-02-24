Fighting a war against ourselves

Mike Smith’s cartoon in the Feb. 14 edition (above) was an eye opener.

The “users” in this country have an insatiable appetite for drugs and are a source of millions of dollars for drug cartels. If that weren’t the case, the drug lords would be looking for other opportunities outside of the United States. No wall is going to stop them.

With all the money the cartels make by selling drugs to willing buyers, the only thing that will stop them is if Americans quit buying and using drugs. I don’t think that’s going to happen and the war on drugs will continue.