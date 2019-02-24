Meet Ziggy, one of four dogs keeping guns out of CCSD schools

For most hours of the day, Ziggy is like any other dog. He enjoys belly rubs, chasing after tennis balls and making new friends.

But with a simple command — “Find it!” — the 1-year-old black Labrador puts on his gun-detection dog hat. Following the direction of his guardian, Clark County School District Police Officer James Harris, Ziggy will start to sniff vigorously. If he detects a trace of ammunition or a gun, the dog will wag his tail rapidly, stiffen up and press his nose as close as possible to the source of the smell.

The K-9 unit responds to calls about suspicious activity and potential gun threats in schools across Clark County. Since the beginning of the school year, at least 15 guns have been found in schools, Harris estimated.

“Unfortunately, we’re in a time when we’re getting a few more guns in schools than everybody is comfortable with,” Harris said. “I think if we get one more, then it’s just too much.”

In addition to detecting weapons, Ziggy and the other dogs visit schools to interact with students, faculty and staff. Prior to a visit, officers will inform staff that a dog is coming in case any students have allergies or negative reactions to dogs. But on the whole, Ziggy loves to meet students, Harris said, and students can’t get enough of him.

Eldorado High School Principal Dave Wilson said the new K-9 unit has been a huge success. Gun violence affects many students at Eldorado, Wilson said; one student was shot a few weeks ago about 75 yards from the school.

“Guns and gun violence are sadly something that our students face, so the more that we can do to deter students from bringing weapons on campus, the safer we will be,” he said.

The dogs, who are only instructed to find weapons and are not trained to bite or attack, serve as a nonthreatening reminder to students that the district cares about their safety, Wilson said. They also signal to students that if they bring a weapon to school, they will get caught.

“It’s a phenomenal deterrent, and it’s not threatening at all unless you have a weapon,” Wilson said.

One of the four K-9 officers recently helped the district uncover 50 rounds of ammunition that a student had brought to school. The dog detected the smell of bullets on a particular seat on a school bus, and the bus driver informed district police of the students who sat in that row. When the district apprehended one of those students, they discovered and confiscated the ammunition.

“So it’s not even an actual find — it’s a residual odor that’s found,” Harris explained.

Ziggy was “an early Christmas present” for Harris and his family, arriving on Dec. 23.

Ziggy received 120 hours of training to obtain his necessary certification, and he and the school district’s other dogs continue to undergo one hour of training per day.

The district purchased the other three dogs — a yellow Labrador and two springer spaniels — around the same time, for $9,500 each (training for each dog costs an additional $6,000, district officials said). Each dog can serve for seven to 10 years, Harris said. Given the success so far of the K-9 unit, the district hopes to purchase four additional dogs soon.

As schools across the country grapple with gun violence and school security, especially in light of the school shooting last year in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17, some districts have explored adding active-shooter trainings, installing metal detectors and even arming teachers. In Clark County, a CCSD panel recommended 27 security measures in December, including that the district increase its police staff, assign students identification badges and establish a police dog unit.

The K-9 unit, Harris said, is a cost-effective, efficient and unique way to help address school security.

“As of right now, we’re the only school district or police department that we’re aware of in the nation that is solely dedicated to firearms,” he said. “We don’t have one drug dog — it’s all about school safety now.”