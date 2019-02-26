GOP candidate in disputed US House race not running again

Travis Long/The News & Observer / AP

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Republican candidate whose apparent victory in a North Carolina congressional race was thrown out because of suspicions of ballot fraud announced Tuesday he will not run in the newly ordered do-over election, saying he needs surgery late next month.

In a statement, Mark Harris said he's skipping the upcoming re-do election in North Carolina's 9th congressional district for health reasons. He did not mention the alleged ballot fraud scandal.

Harris led Democrat Dan McCready by just 905 votes after November's election, but the outcome was never certified. State election officials grew concerned about reports that an operative working for Harris was illegally tampering with absentee ballots.

Harris last week stopped a state elections board hearing into ballot fraud by declaring he couldn't continue to testify. He cited health problems caused by a blood infection that required hospitalization and led to two strokes. He also said he agreed that a new election should be called.

The elections board ordered a new contest after evidence that a Harris operative may have illegally collected mail-in ballots.

A date for the new election has not been announced.

On Tuesday, Harris encouraged his supporters to rally around Stony Rushing, a commissioner in Union County. The local official from the Charlotte suburbs would "stand firm on so many of the issues that concern us, including the issue of life, our national security, and religious freedom," Harris said.

Rushing, a firing range owner and licensed gun seller, has been a county commissioner off and on for more than eight years, first taking office in 2002. He didn't return a phone call to his shooting range seeking comment on Tuesday.

Only one other GOP candidate — former state Sen. Tommy Tucker of Union County — has publicly expressed interest in running for the seat. Former Gov. Pat McCrory said Monday he wouldn't seek the seat.

McCready has been assembling a new campaign staff and raising money to run again in the district that stretches from Charlotte through several counties to the east along the South Carolina border. His campaign finance report showed McCready raised $487,000 during the final five weeks of 2018. His campaign sent out a campaign fundraising plea late Thursday, citing the state elections board's decision.