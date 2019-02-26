Medicare can be confusing

I commend the Sun for running the story“Medicare sign-up errors will cost you” in the Feb. 17 edition. I have sold Medicare supplemental plans to seniors for 37 years, and this confusion has always existed.

There are no clear-cut, easy-to-read information sheets for the public to peruse. It is very confusing for people turning 65, and leaving (or not leaving) employer group plans, to know what to expect.

I have stayed in the health insurance business precisely to help those people. I have been on Medicare for nine years.