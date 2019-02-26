Power outage closes Silverton restaurants; casino stays open

Las Vegas Sun

Parts of the Silverton were expected to be without power until late tonight, the resort announced this afternoon.

The outage was affecting bars and restaurants, which were closed for the rest of the day, the company said via Twitter. The casino floor remained open for play.

Power was expected to be restored by about 10 p.m. The Sundance Grill should be open by midnight, the resort said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the tweet said.

NV Energy said about 80 customers were impacted by the outage.